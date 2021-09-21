Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $420,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

NYSE:SPG opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

