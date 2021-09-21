Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Up 33.1% in August

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SIOX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 25,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,155. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.