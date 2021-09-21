Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

