Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.65 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

