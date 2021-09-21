Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.71 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.40, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,993,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

