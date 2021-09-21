Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.80 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Sleep Number by 221.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

