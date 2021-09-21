Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

