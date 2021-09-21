Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 234 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,270,000 after buying an additional 84,622 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $743,380 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

