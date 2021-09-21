Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,292 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

