Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

