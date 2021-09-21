SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 33.4% in August

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 824,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. 7,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

