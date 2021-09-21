Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.75

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.75 and last traded at C$35.75, with a volume of 27288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

