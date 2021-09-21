SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 14.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,037 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

