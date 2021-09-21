SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $64.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,299. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 154.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

