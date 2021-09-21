Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $17.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.98 million and the highest is $17.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 5,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,335. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

