Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.95 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $131.70 million and approximately $105.95 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00126464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

