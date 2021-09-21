Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

