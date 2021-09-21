Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

