Sofos Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sofos Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. 195,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,875. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

