Sofos Investments Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that adidas AG will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

