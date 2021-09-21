Sofos Investments Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

