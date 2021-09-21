Sofos Investments Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sofos Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 114,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 22,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.