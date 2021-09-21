Sofos Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.25. 13,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

