Sofos Investments Inc. Sells 7,126 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sofos Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

