Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in August

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,763.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVYSF opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83.

Get Solvay alerts:

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.