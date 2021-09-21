South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South32 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. South32 has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

