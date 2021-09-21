SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $32.53 million and approximately $473,931.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00132597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045924 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

