SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 247.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $562,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.