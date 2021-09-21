Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

EDTXF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.33. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 920.56% and a negative net margin of 349.52%.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

