Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,299,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.