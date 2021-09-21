Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.57 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $344,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.66. 11,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,327. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

