Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $21.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. 10,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,752. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

