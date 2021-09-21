Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 105 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $154.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

