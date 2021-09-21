Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,230 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 775,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 27,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average of $224.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

