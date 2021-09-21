Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,725 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $375.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.