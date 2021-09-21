Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 415 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,559 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,127. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

