Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $158.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $112.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $128.91 on Friday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,711 shares of company stock worth $13,096,355. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.