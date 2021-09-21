Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,404,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SQSP stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,801. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

