Stakinglab (LABX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,018.55 and approximately $32.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021016 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

