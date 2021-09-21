Star Peak Energy Transition (NASDAQ:STPK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,043,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,843,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STPK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $5,981,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Star Peak Energy Transition by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,044,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $1,738,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $1,263,000.

About Star Peak Energy Transition (NASDAQ:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

