State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,781 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 681.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

