State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Teradata worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 71.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 176,379 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $25,030,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $218,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.