State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.