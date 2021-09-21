State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 50,364 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 147.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Brooks Automation worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $2,337,025. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.