State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 118 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 912.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 146.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day moving average of $173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.