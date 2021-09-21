State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,790 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 598.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 850,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 411,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 373,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.41.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

