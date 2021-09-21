State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 778.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $250.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

