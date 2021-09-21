Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

