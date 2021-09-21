Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Up 47.2% in August

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCNG opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Strattner Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Strattner Financial Group

SC Holdings Corp. engages in the investment in various oil and gas properties and opportunities with a focus on developing such opportunities utilizing new technologies for optimizing under developed properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

