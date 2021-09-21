SuperRare 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.66 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $102.68 million and $4.66 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00126885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043911 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.